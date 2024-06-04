Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 259,282 shares.The stock last traded at $66.18 and had previously closed at $66.35.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

