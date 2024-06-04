Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 259,282 shares.The stock last traded at $66.18 and had previously closed at $66.35.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
