Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $92.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 197.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

