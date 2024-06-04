FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

