Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Exponent by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exponent by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.58. 166,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $175,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

