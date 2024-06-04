Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 2,341,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

