Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.20% of Evolent Health worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 1,954,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

