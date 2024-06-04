Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $47,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

