EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,833,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,295,677.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,275. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,039. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.00. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

