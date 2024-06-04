Evercore ISI Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $63.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

BIRK opened at $58.73 on Friday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

