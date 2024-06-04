Ethereum Classic Price Hits $29.51 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $29.51 or 0.00041957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $220.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,322.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00673401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00118059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00226128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00088838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,382,828 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

