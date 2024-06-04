Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.72. 317,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,607. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.24.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

