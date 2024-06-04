ERC20 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $341.81 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $341.81 million and $21,838.95 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,012.12 or 0.99976353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00110153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.32249314 USD and is up 23.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $23,040.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.