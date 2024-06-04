Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 471,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,035. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equifax

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

