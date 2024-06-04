Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Equals Group Stock Performance

Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 118.95 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £223.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.51. Equals Group has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.73).

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

