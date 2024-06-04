Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Equals Group Stock Performance
Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 118.95 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £223.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.51. Equals Group has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.73).
Equals Group Company Profile
