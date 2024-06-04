Energi Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Energi has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $713,650.41 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00050305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,419,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,419,730 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

