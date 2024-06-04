Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.11. The firm has a market cap of C$104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

