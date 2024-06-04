Empower Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.07 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $2,453.68 and $0.07 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Empower has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00011647 USD and is down -22.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $85.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

