EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EME traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average of $288.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

