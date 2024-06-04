Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.53 million and approximately $967,866.09 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001637 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,457,055 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

