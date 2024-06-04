Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Elastic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $102.76. 2,330,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

