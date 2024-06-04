Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.