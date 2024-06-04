Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $18.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

