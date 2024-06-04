Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 879,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. 7,004,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

