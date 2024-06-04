Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 25,447 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 967,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average is $238.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

