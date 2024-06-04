Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 20,336 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 1.27% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $75,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 170,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

