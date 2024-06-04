Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.80. 3,495,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.