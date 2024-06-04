Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,413,000 after buying an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,413. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.