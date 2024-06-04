Edge Capital Group LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,896. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

