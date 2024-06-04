Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,667,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,471,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.01. 12,913,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

