Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 15,113 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.99. 4,607,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,667. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

View Our Latest Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.