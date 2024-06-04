Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $11.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

EC stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 76.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

