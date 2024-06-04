Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. 96,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,910. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,269,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

