Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. 96,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,910. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.