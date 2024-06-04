Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $17.88 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,082 shares of company stock worth $131,313. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

