Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.27. 292,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

