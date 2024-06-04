DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong Sells 1,198 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 750,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,885. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

