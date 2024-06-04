DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after buying an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,478,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DTE stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

