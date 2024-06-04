Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of DRVN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

