DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.