DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

