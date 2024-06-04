Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 291,177 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

