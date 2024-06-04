Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $260,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $232,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 689.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1,075.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 594,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 150,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,869. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

