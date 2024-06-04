Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 337 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in XPO were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,961. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

