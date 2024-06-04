Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $47,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 226,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,117,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

