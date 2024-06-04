DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.53

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 154752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

DLocal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

