Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

