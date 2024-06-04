Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $143.02. 1,196,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

