DigiByte Market Capitalization Achieves $190.95 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $190.95 million and $6.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,322.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00673401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00118059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00226128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00088838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,050,565,376 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

