Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.26 ($1.68), with a volume of 82541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of £110.82 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson bought 33,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,573.17). Also, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($980,140.94). Company insiders own 34.54% of the company's stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

