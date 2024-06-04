Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Delek US Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 901,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.29. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 830.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DK

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.