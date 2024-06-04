CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.27. The company had a trading volume of 466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

