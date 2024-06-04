CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 340,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,187. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $143.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

